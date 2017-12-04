Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Good to go Monday vs. Pelicans
Iguodala (knee) has been cleared to play in Monday's matchup against the Pelicans.
Both Iguodala and Steph Curry (hand) were probable for Monday's contest, so this latest update comes as no surprise. Look for Iguodala, who's missed the last two games with a sore left knee, to slot back in as the top wing reserve off the bench, which should mean less minutes for guys like Omri Casspi, Patrick McCaw and Nick Young.
