Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Good to go Monday

Iguodala (calf) will be available Monday against the Bulls, Mark Medina of the Mercury News reports.

Iguodala popped up on the injury report with some calf tightness, but it never looked to be anything of great concern. The veteran will be available in his usual role Monday on the second night of a back-to-back.

