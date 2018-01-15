Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Good to go vs. Cavs

Iguodala (hip) has been cleared to play Monday against the Cavaliers, Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

The veteran was forced out of Saturday's win over the Raptors due to a hip flexor strain after playing only eight minutes, but apparently the issue isn't anything serious. Expect Iguodala to be available in full capacity off the bench.

