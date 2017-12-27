Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Good to go Wednesday
Iguodala (back) is not on the injury report in advance of Wednesday's game against the Jazz, Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
The veteran landed on the initial report with a sore back, but his status was never truly in much doubt. Expect Iguodala to be available in his usual role off the bench.
