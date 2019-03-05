Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Good to go

Iguodala (undisclosed) has been cleared to play Tuesday against the Celtics, Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Iguodala managed to take part in morning shootaround and he's since been given the green light to play. He logged 25 minutes in Saturday's contest with Klay Thompson out of the mix and could be in line for a similar role Tuesday, although Alfonzo McKinnie (hip) could eat away at some of his playing time.