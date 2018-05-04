Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Heading back to bench for Game 3

Iguodala will come off the bench for Friday's Game 3 against New Orleans, Anthony Slater of The Athletic Bay Area reports.

Coach Steve Kerr has opted to go with a traditional center in JaVale McGee for Game 3, and with Steph Curry re-entering the starting five, Iguodala is forced to shift back to his bench role. In the postseason, Iguodala is averaging 9.3 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.3 assists in 27.4 minutes per game, but could see minutes in the low-20s moving forward.