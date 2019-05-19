Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Heading for MRI

Iguodala exited Saturday's Game 3 win over the Trail Blazers with left calf tightness, Mark Medina of The San Jose Mercury News reports. According to Logan Murdock of The San Jose Mercury News, he will undergo an MRI on Sunday to determine the severity of the injury.

Iguodala went to the locker room multiple times during Saturday's game at Portland, ultimately playing only 18 minutes. The 35-year-old battled a knee issue in the latter stages of the series win over the Rockets, but the current injury appears to be a separate concern. He should be considered questionable for Monday's Game 4 until the results of the MRI are announced.