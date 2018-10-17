Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Heads to locker room
Iguodala went to the locker room during the second period of Tuesday's season opener against the Thunder, Logan Murdock of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
There's no immediate word on the specifics of Iguodala's injury. He should be considered questionable to return.
