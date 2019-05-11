Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Hits five triples Friday

Iguodala managed 17 points (6-11 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 0-2 FT), five steals, three assists, and two rebounds in 38 minutes during Friday's 118-113 victory over Houston.

Iguodala stepped up once again Friday, pouring in another 17 points including five triples. With Steph Curry struggling early, Iguodala assumed more of a scoring role, somehow helping keep the Warriors close enough to make a late run. As Curry began to find his range, Iguodala then turned his focus to the defensive end where he racked up a game-high five steals. The Warriors will now head home to face either the Nuggets or the Trail Blazers in Game 1 of the Western Conference finals where the veteran will look to keep his strong recent form going.

