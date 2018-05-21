Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Hurts knee, but should play Tuesday
Warriors head coach Steve Kerr relayed after the team's 126-85 victory Sunday over the Rockets in Game 3 of the series that Iguodala hurt his knee in the contest. Iguodala said he'll be ready to play in Tuesday's Game 4.
Iguodala banged knees with another player at one point during Game 3, but it didn't result in him missing any time, as he logged 28 minutes Sunday and finished with 10 points (4-6 FG, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, three assists, three steals and a blocked shot. Unless his knee swells up heading into Tuesday's contest, Iguodala should retain a starting role on the wing and play around 25-to-30 minutes.
