Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Influential in Game Four demolition
Iguodala tallied 11 points (4-8 FG, 3-6 3Pt), two rebounds, two steals and two blocks in 22 minutes during Friday's 108-85 victory over the Cavaliers.
Iguodala was probable heading into the game and appeared untroubled by his knee injury en route to 11 points and a combined four defensive stats. He hit a couple of big three-pointers early in the game and played some excellent defense, helping limit LeBron James to just 23 points. Iguodala, despite a limited role, plays a key part in the success of the Warriors and will almost certainly be back next season in what could very well be another championship performance.
