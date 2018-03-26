Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Leads bench in scoring Sunday

Iguodala, who tallied 12 points (4-7 FG, 4-5 3Pt), two rebounds, two assists and one steal across 19 minutes in Sunday's 110-91 loss to the Jazz, is averaging 9.0 points, 4.0 assists, 3.0 rebounds and 1.0 steal in his three games since he was diagnosed with a left shoulder contusion.

Iguodala saw a much more robust workload in the two prior games, but he posted his best scoring total of the last five contests Sunday despite the drop in minutes. The veteran did it with some laser-sharp shooting from distance, catapulting him to his fourth double-digit scoring effort in the last five games. Given the Warriors' ongoing rash of injuries, Iguodala should continue playing a key bench role and likely enjoy some added offensive responsibility for the balance of the regular season.