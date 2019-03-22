Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Leads bench in scoring

Iguodala tallied 11 points (5-7 FG, 1-3 3Pt) three rebounds, one assist and two steals across 22 minutes in the Warriors' 112-89 win over the Pacers on Thursday.

The veteran had returned from a one-game absence on Tuesday versus the Timberwolves and posted a modest two points, along with six rebounds, five assists and one steal across 21 minutes. However, Thursday's scoring tally was his best since Feb. 12, the Warriors' last game before the All-Star break. Iguodala's minutes are virtually locked into the 20s each night, but his shot attempts continue to typically be capped in the single digits.