Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Leads bench in scoring
Iguodala tallied 11 points (5-7 FG, 1-3 3Pt) three rebounds, one assist and two steals across 22 minutes in the Warriors' 112-89 win over the Pacers on Thursday.
The veteran had returned from a one-game absence on Tuesday versus the Timberwolves and posted a modest two points, along with six rebounds, five assists and one steal across 21 minutes. However, Thursday's scoring tally was his best since Feb. 12, the Warriors' last game before the All-Star break. Iguodala's minutes are virtually locked into the 20s each night, but his shot attempts continue to typically be capped in the single digits.
More News
-
Week 23 NBA injury analysis
Hold or fold? In Fantasy terms, here are injury updates that can help guide tough decision...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Week 23 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 22 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 22 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 22 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.