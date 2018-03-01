Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Leads bench with season-high 14 points
Iguodala scored 14 points (4-5 FG, 0-1 3PT, 6-6 FT) to go with seven rebounds, two assists, one steal and three blocks in 30 minutes during Wednesday's 109-101 win against Washington.
With his season-high tying 14 points Wednesday, Iguodala cracked double-figures in scoring for the first time since January 25. In the 11 games since, the forward has shot the ball well, sinking 56.7 percent of his 3.3 shots per game. On Wednesday, Iguodala was an efficient 4-of-5 from the floor. Averaging a career low 4.7 shots per game this season, Iguodala's scoring has hit a career low of 5.7 points as well. Wednesday's bench scoring performance was a rare high note for the veteran, who has only scored in double digits in eight games this season.
More News
-
Warriors' Andre Iguodala: No shot attempts over 29 minutes Wednesday•
-
Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Logs 22 minutes off bench in blowout loss•
-
Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Back in action Saturday•
-
Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Resting Friday•
-
Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Five points in return•
-
Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Will be available vs. Knicks•
-
Hoops Week 20 Stock Watch
As the Fantasy Hoops season nears its playoffs, here are the players who are making moves for...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire: Stretch adds
Refreshed after the All-Star Break? Alex Rikleen helps you target waiver help and has key schedule...
-
Rankings: Where do the FAs fall?
Big free-agent pieces have finally started being signed, so we take an updated look at those...
-
Fantasy All-Star teams
With the All-Star weekend putting a pause on the action, we take a look at some of the superlatives...
-
NBA Stock Watch: Week 18
Who's moving up and down in the NBA? Isaiah Thomas might be moving the most after being shipped...
-
Waiver Wire: Trade rush potential
The trade deadline was unpredictable, and so was the impact it would have on Fantasy. That...