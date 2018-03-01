Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Leads bench with season-high 14 points

Iguodala scored 14 points (4-5 FG, 0-1 3PT, 6-6 FT) to go with seven rebounds, two assists, one steal and three blocks in 30 minutes during Wednesday's 109-101 win against Washington.

With his season-high tying 14 points Wednesday, Iguodala cracked double-figures in scoring for the first time since January 25. In the 11 games since, the forward has shot the ball well, sinking 56.7 percent of his 3.3 shots per game. On Wednesday, Iguodala was an efficient 4-of-5 from the floor. Averaging a career low 4.7 shots per game this season, Iguodala's scoring has hit a career low of 5.7 points as well. Wednesday's bench scoring performance was a rare high note for the veteran, who has only scored in double digits in eight games this season.