Iguodala (hip) is probable for Tuesday's matchup against the Suns.
Iguodala, who'd been rehabbing from a hip injury, made his season debut Saturday, playing 12 minutes off the bench during Golden State's loss to Orlando. The veteran forward is now listed as probable for Tuesday due to injury management, which figures to be a consistent occurrence moving forward, but it shouldn't impact him from suiting up Tuesday.
