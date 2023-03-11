Iguodala is probable for Saturday's game versus the Bucks due to right hip soreness.
Iguodala is expected to play in his fourth straight game Saturday despite dealing with a nagging hip injury. However, he has only scored two total points in his last three outings, so he shouldn't get much fantasy consideration.
