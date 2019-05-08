Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Likely to play Wednesday
Iguodala (knee) is listed as probable for Game 5 versus the Rockets on Wednesday, Nick Friedell of ESPN.com reports.
Iguodala hyperextended his left knee in Monday's Game 4 loss at Houston but apparently is on track to play Wednesday. The 35-year-old is averaging 13.3 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.3 assists while shooting 61.8 percent from the field through the first four games of the series.
