Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Likely to play Wednesday
Iguodala is likely to play in Wednesday's Game 3 against the Cavaliers according to coach Steve Kerr, Marc J. Spears of ESPN.com reports.
Iguodala has missed the past six games with a knee injury, however he's been close to going the past few games. While it still isn't official that he will play, Kerr seemed to be confident he will give it a go Wednesday. More information should come out as tip-off approaches.
