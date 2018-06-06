Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Likely to play Wednesday

Iguodala is likely to play in Wednesday's Game 3 against the Cavaliers according to coach Steve Kerr, Marc J. Spears of ESPN.com reports.

Iguodala has missed the past six games with a knee injury, however he's been close to going the past few games. While it still isn't official that he will play, Kerr seemed to be confident he will give it a go Wednesday. More information should come out as tip-off approaches.