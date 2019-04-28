Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Likely to start again in Game 2

Iguodala is expected to remain in the starting lineup for Game 2 on Tuesday against Houston, Nick Friedell of ESPN.com reports.

Iguodala drew the start in Game 1 and put up 14 points along with four rebounds and two assists over 34 minutes of action. Following the win, coach Steve Kerr stated that he'll likely roll with the same starting five for Tuesday's matchup, meaning Shaun Livingston will once again come off the bench.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • troy-brown-jr-1400.jpg

    NBA Rookie Watch

    Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...

  • kentavious-caldwell-pope-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Waiver Wire

    Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...

  • d-j-augustin-and-larry-nance-jr-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em

    Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...