Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Likely to start again in Game 2

Iguodala is expected to remain in the starting lineup for Game 2 on Tuesday against Houston, Nick Friedell of ESPN.com reports.

Iguodala drew the start in Game 1 and put up 14 points along with four rebounds and two assists over 34 minutes of action. Following the win, coach Steve Kerr stated that he'll likely roll with the same starting five for Tuesday's matchup, meaning Shaun Livingston will once again come off the bench.