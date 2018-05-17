Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Limited contributions in Game 2 loss
Iguodala collected five points (2-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds and one assist across 27 minutes during Golden State's 127-105 loss to the Rockets in Game 2 of their Western Conference Finals playoff series.
Iguodala's involvement on the offensive end was once again limited on his way to a fourth single-digit point total over the last five playoff games. The veteran had parlayed a postseason-high eight visits to the charity stripe in Game 1 to a solid 11-point haul, but he didn't come close to duplicating the effort Wednesday. Iguodala continues to enjoy a spot on a revamped first unit that features Draymond Green at center and Kevin Durant at power forward, but given the typically elevated offensive usage of his teammates on the starting five, he is usually a complementary option at best. He'll look to continue providing stellar defense while chipping in on the scoreboard when called upon during Sunday's Game 3.
