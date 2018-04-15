Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Listed as probable for Monday
Iguodala is listed as probable for for Monday's Game 2 against the Spurs with a left thigh contusion.
Iguodala's appearance on the injury report for Monday appears to just be precautionary, as according to Mark Medina of The San Jose Mercury News, coach Steve Kerr said that everyone besides Steph Curry (knee) and Patrick McCaw (back) will be available for Game 2. Expect Iguodala to be in the starting lineup and a full go for Monday's contest.
More News
-
Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Plays 23 minutes in start•
-
Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Starting at point guard•
-
Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Good to go for Game 1•
-
Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Expected to play Game 1•
-
Warriors' Andre Iguodala: To remain out Tuesday•
-
Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Out Sunday vs. Suns•
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....