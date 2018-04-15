Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Listed as probable for Monday

Iguodala is listed as probable for for Monday's Game 2 against the Spurs with a left thigh contusion.

Iguodala's appearance on the injury report for Monday appears to just be precautionary, as according to Mark Medina of The San Jose Mercury News, coach Steve Kerr said that everyone besides Steph Curry (knee) and Patrick McCaw (back) will be available for Game 2. Expect Iguodala to be in the starting lineup and a full go for Monday's contest.