Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Listed as probable for Monday

Iguodala is dealing with a hip flexor strain and is listed as probable for Monday's game against the Cavaliers.

Iguodala was forced to leave Saturday's game early because of the hip injury, but it's clearly nothing too serious considering the probable designation. If all goes as planned during morning shootaround and pregame warmups, Iguodala should take the court as usual and act as one of the Warriors first options off the bench.