Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Listed as questionable Wednesday
Iguodala (wrist), who was previously noted as probable, is listed as questionable for Wednesday's contest against the Lakers, Mark Medina of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Iguodala is apparently still dealing with significant discomfort stemming from a sprained left wrist, which has caused him to miss the past three games. With Stephen Curry (ankle), Draymond Green (shoulder) and Klay Thompson (thumb) all sidelined, Iguodala could be in line for extended run if he does see the floor. If not, guys like Nick Young (hip), who is probable, Shaun Livingston, Quinn Cook and Omri Casspi could all see an uptick in minutes.
More News
-
Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Probable for Wednesday•
-
Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Out Sunday vs. Timberwolves•
-
Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Questionable vs. Minnesota•
-
Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Will not play Friday•
-
Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Out Thursday, questionable Friday•
-
Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Officially ruled out Thursday•
-
Week 22 Waiver targets, schedule
Fantasy playoffs are either here or near, and Alex Rikleen says there’s help available on the...
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...
-
Offseason preview, keeper strategy
The Fantasy Hoops season nearly over, Jeff Edgerton helps Fantasy owners prepare for the offseason...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
There is plenty of talent available at this late hour of the season. Alex Rikleen starts his...
-
Finding category help down stretch
Time is short, so patience has waning value. Here are players who could still be available...
-
Hoops Week 20 Stock Watch
As the Fantasy Hoops season nears its playoffs, here are the players who are making moves for...