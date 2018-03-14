Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Listed as questionable Wednesday

Iguodala (wrist), who was previously noted as probable, is listed as questionable for Wednesday's contest against the Lakers, Mark Medina of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Iguodala is apparently still dealing with significant discomfort stemming from a sprained left wrist, which has caused him to miss the past three games. With Stephen Curry (ankle), Draymond Green (shoulder) and Klay Thompson (thumb) all sidelined, Iguodala could be in line for extended run if he does see the floor. If not, guys like Nick Young (hip), who is probable, Shaun Livingston, Quinn Cook and Omri Casspi could all see an uptick in minutes.