Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said after Tuesday's Game 2 loss, "hopefully we get [Iguodala] back for Game 3," Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.

Iguodala has been sidelined for three straight games due to neck issues, but the coach's comments suggest the veteran will have a chance to return with three days off between Games 2 and 3. Kerr also hinted at Iguodala being an option to guard Ja Morant in the absence of Gary Payton (elbow), who is expected to be out indefinitely after Dillon Brooks' Flagrant 2 foul in the first quarter of Game 2.