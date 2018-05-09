Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Minimal production in Game 5 win
Iguodala managed two points (1-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt), five assists, four rebounds and two steals across 25 minutes during Golden State's 113-104 win over the Pelicans in Game 5 of their Western Conference semifinal-round playoff series.
Iguodala saw his scoring totals remain in the single digits for the third straight game, and his shooting percentage checked in under 30.0 percent for the second consecutive contest. The veteran remained in the starting five for Tuesday's series-clinching win, but he could return to his typical second-unit role for the conference finals.
