Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Modest stat line in Monday start
Iguodala (knee) drew the start for Kevin Durant (calf) and tallied five points (2-4 FG, 1-3 3Pt), three rebounds, one assist, two blocks and one steal across 30 minutes in Monday's 124-114 win over the Nuggets.
The veteran couldn't get much going in any category of the stat sheet despite playing a solid allotment of minutes. Iguodala is averaging a modest 5.7 points, 5.3 assists, 3.0 rebounds, 1.3 steals and 1.3 blocks across 28.0 minutes in the three games that Durant has missed, despite the fact he's shot an impressive 46.7 percent during that span. He's typically enjoyed more overall success in his second-unit role, but his usage unsurprisingly has taken a slight dip while sharing the floor more frequently with the likes of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green.
