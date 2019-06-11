Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Modestly involved in Game 5 win

Iguodala turned in five points (2-7 FG, 1-3 3Pt), three assists, one rebound, four blocks and one steal across 30 minutes in the Warriors' 106-105 win over the Raptors in Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Monday.

As evidenced by his stat line, Iguodala's biggest contributions came on the defensive end, with his four blocks serving as a postseason high. The veteran wing has been unsurprisingly quiet on the scoring front during the series, although he does have one double-digit point tally (Game 3) and a critical three-pointer in Game 2 that helped clinch what had been the Warriors' only win of the series until Monday. Iguodala will look to continue serving in his complementary capacity during Thursday's crucial Game 6 at Oracle Arena.