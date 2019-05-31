Warriors' Andre Iguodala: MRI is clean, probable for Game 2

Iguodala's (calf) MRI results came back clean and he is expected to play in Sunday's Game 2 against the Raptors, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.

Iguodala left late in Game 1 due to a calf injury that he suffered following a shot. He appeared to be in significant discomfort, but he's avoided any structural damage. It's very likely he appears in Game 2.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • troy-brown-jr-1400.jpg

    NBA Rookie Watch

    Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...

  • kentavious-caldwell-pope-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Waiver Wire

    Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...

  • d-j-augustin-and-larry-nance-jr-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em

    Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...