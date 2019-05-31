Warriors' Andre Iguodala: MRI is clean, probable for Game 2
Iguodala's (calf) MRI results came back clean and he is expected to play in Sunday's Game 2 against the Raptors, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.
Iguodala left late in Game 1 due to a calf injury that he suffered following a shot. He appeared to be in significant discomfort, but he's avoided any structural damage. It's very likely he appears in Game 2.
