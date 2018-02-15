Warriors' Andre Iguodala: No shot attempts over 29 minutes Wednesday
Iguodala did not attempt any field goals or free throws over 29 minutes in Wednesday's 123-117 loss to the Trail Blazers but posted three rebounds and one assist.
It was a highly unusual line for the veteran, who failed to put up a shot attempt for the first time all season. Iguodala is primarily valued for his defensive prowess at this stage of his career, so the majority of his fantasy utility typically comes from his production in the area of rebounds and assists. However, even that area of his game has seen a slight downturn this season, limiting his appeal to very deep formats.
