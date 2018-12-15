Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Not available vs. Kings

Iguodala (hip) is out for Friday's game against Sacramento, Mark Medina of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Iguodala is still being bothered by a nagging hip injury, and he's set to miss his third consecutive contest because of it. As a result, Jonas Jerebko should continue to benefit from Iguodala's absence. However, coach Steve Kerr is hopeful that Iguodala will be ready to play come Monday, per Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle.