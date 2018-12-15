Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Not available vs. Kings
Iguodala (hip) is out for Friday's game against Sacramento, Mark Medina of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Iguodala is still being bothered by a nagging hip injury, and he's set to miss his third consecutive contest because of it. As a result, Jonas Jerebko should continue to benefit from Iguodala's absence. However, coach Steve Kerr is hopeful that Iguodala will be ready to play come Monday, per Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle.
More News
-
Week 10 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With so many teams set to play four games in Week 10, there's a lot Fantasy players can do...
-
NBA Week 9 Value Trends
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 9 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 9
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...