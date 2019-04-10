Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Not on injury report

Iguodala (toe) is not on the Warriors' injury report ahead of Wednesday's game against the Grizzlies, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.

Iguodala has missed the last four games with what the Warriors maintain is a minor toe issue, but the plan has been for him to play Wednesday as a final tuneup before the postseason. With a number of key players resting or likely to be limited, it's unclear how much of a workload the veteran will have.