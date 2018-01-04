Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Off injury report Thursday

Iguodala (back/hip) is not listed on the injury report for Thursday's game against the Rockets.

Iguodala sat out Wednesday's game against the Mavericks due to lower back pain and a hip strain, but he'll return to the floor after having a night off. With Kevin Durant (calf) ruled out and Omri Casspi (back) listed as questionable, Iguodala may be called upon to play extended minutes on the wing off the bench.

