Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Off injury report Thursday
Iguodala (back/hip) is not listed on the injury report for Thursday's game against the Rockets.
Iguodala sat out Wednesday's game against the Mavericks due to lower back pain and a hip strain, but he'll return to the floor after having a night off. With Kevin Durant (calf) ruled out and Omri Casspi (back) listed as questionable, Iguodala may be called upon to play extended minutes on the wing off the bench.
More News
-
Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Ruled out Wednesday•
-
Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Questionable Wednesday at Dallas•
-
Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Will play Saturday•
-
Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Probable Saturday•
-
Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Probable Friday with left knee soreness•
-
Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Good to go Wednesday•
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
You've been waiting a long time for them, and Isaiah Thomas and Blake Griffin are back and...
-
Top Waiver-Wire Targets
He’s got plenty of potential, and now Marquese Chriss is starting to find a role. He’s worth...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings: Start Lee
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Buy or sell: Keep Kanter, Embiid?
Got a glut in your frontcourt? We take a look at four big men who you might want to consider...
-
Top Waiver-Wire Targets
With injuries to starters, Ish Smith and Bismack Biyombo have a big opportunity to contribute...
-
Christmas Preview & Waiver Wire
Just because you have the day off from work Monday doesn't mean you can take the day off for...