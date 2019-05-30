Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Off injury report
Iguodala (calf) has been removed from the injury report ahead of Thursday's Game 1 against the Raptors.
Iguodala was at no real risk of missing the start of the Finals, as he was previously considered probable. Over the past two rounds, he's averaged 10.1 points, 4.6 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.2 steals in 31.9 minutes.
