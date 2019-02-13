Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Officially cleared to play

Iguodala (hamstring) will play as expected Tuesday against the Jazz, Mark Medina of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

The veteran was dealing with a hamstring injury, but he's feeling well enough to play in the Warriors second-to-last game before the All-Star break. He's scored in double-digits twice over the past four games.

More News
Our Latest Stories