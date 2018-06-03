Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Officially out for Game 2
Iguodala (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's Game 2 against the Cavaliers, Tim Bontemps of The Washington Post reports.
As expected, given his doubtful tag, Iguodala will miss his sixth straight game while continuing to nurse a left knee bruise. After Kevon Looney's struggles in Game 1, it's unclear whether or not coach Steve Kerr will look to make a change in the starting lineup for Sunday, but the Warriors will be hampered by depth issues in the frontcourt once again without Iguodala. His next chance to take the floor will be Wednesday for Game 3.
