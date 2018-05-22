Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Officially out for Game 4

Iguodala (knee) has officially been ruled out for Game 4 against the Rockets on Tuesday, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.

Despite being upgraded from doubtful to questionable earlier in the day, Iguodala will now be held out of Tuesday's contest after testing the knee out during pregame activities. When asked about the injury, Coach Steve Kerr said, if "[Iguodala] was close, he'd play. He's injured. We'll see what happens in a couple days." That suggests that Iguodala may not be ready in time for Game 5 on Thursday either, so it will continue to be a situation to monitor over the coming few days. All that said, Kevin Looney appears likely to benefit the most and could draw the start, while Nick Young is also a candidate to see added minutes on the wing.