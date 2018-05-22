Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Officially out for Game 4
Iguodala (knee) has officially been ruled out for Game 4 against the Rockets on Tuesday, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.
Despite being upgraded from doubtful to questionable earlier in the day, Iguodala will now be held out of Tuesday's contest after testing the knee out during pregame activities. When asked about the injury, Coach Steve Kerr said, if "[Iguodala] was close, he'd play. He's injured. We'll see what happens in a couple days." That suggests that Iguodala may not be ready in time for Game 5 on Thursday either, so it will continue to be a situation to monitor over the coming few days. All that said, Kevin Looney appears likely to benefit the most and could draw the start, while Nick Young is also a candidate to see added minutes on the wing.
More News
-
Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Upgraded to questionable•
-
Warriors' Andre Iguodala: X-Rays negative on left leg•
-
Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Doubtful for Game 4•
-
Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Hurts knee, but should play Tuesday•
-
Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Sharp from the field in Game 3 win•
-
Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Limited contributions in Game 2 loss•
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....