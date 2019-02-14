Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Officially out Wednesday
Iguodala (rest) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game in Portland, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.
As expected, the Warriors will give Iguodala the night off on what will be the team's last game before heading into the All-Star break. Alfonzo McKinnie should see some extra minutes on the wing in Iguodala's absence.
