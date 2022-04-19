Iguodala (neck) is unavailable for Monday's Game 2 against the Nuggets.

Iguodala was added to the injury report earlier in the day due to neck spasms, and he's since been officially declared out Monday. Coach Steve Kerr mentioned in his pregame press conference that he wouldn't be afraid to work with a nine-man rotation if Iguodala were to be ruled out, so there may not be many extra minutes up for grabs for those on the outside of the rotation looking in.