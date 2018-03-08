Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Officially ruled out Thursday
Iguodala (wrist) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Spurs, Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Iguodala entered Thursday with a doubtful tag, so his absence doesn't come as surprising news. The Warriors have a quick turnaround with another game in Portland on Friday, so Iguodala should be considered questionable-at-best for that contest. In the veteran's absence, both Nick Young and Omri Casspi would be in line for extended minutes off the bench.
