Play

Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Officially ruled out Thursday

Iguodala (wrist) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Spurs, Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Iguodala entered Thursday with a doubtful tag, so his absence doesn't come as surprising news. The Warriors have a quick turnaround with another game in Portland on Friday, so Iguodala should be considered questionable-at-best for that contest. In the veteran's absence, both Nick Young and Omri Casspi would be in line for extended minutes off the bench.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories