Iguodala (hip) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Suns, Kellan Olson of ArizonaSports.com reports.
Iguodala is set to miss his fourth straight game to start the 2022-23 season due to a hip injury. His next chance at a return will arrive Thursday against the Heat.
