Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Out against Suns

Iguodala (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Suns, Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Iguodala was considered doubtful entering Sunday after missing Saturday's contest against the Suns with right knee soreness. With both he and Patrick McCaw (back) out, look for Nick Young to pick up extra minutes against Phoenix. Iguodala's next chance to return will be Tuesday in Oklahoma City.