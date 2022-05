The Warriors announced Thursday that Iguodala (neck) will be sidelined for at least one more week, Shayna Rubin of The San Jose Mercury reports.

With that timeline in mind, Iguodala will remain sidelined for Saturday's Game 3 matchup with the Grizzlies, as well as Games 4 and 5. The veteran forward hasn't suited up since experiencing the neck issue following the Warriors' 126-121 loss to the Nuggets on April 24 in Game 4 of the first-round series.