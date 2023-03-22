Iguodala underwent successful surgery on his left wrist Tuesday and will be re-evaluated in four weeks.
Iguodala's recovery from a fractured left wrist will keep him out for the remainder of the regular season. However, he could return if the Warriors are able to pull off a deep run in the playoffs. Ultimately, the veteran forward's absence shouldn't affect the team's regular season rotation.
More News
-
Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Headed for surgery for broken wrist•
-
Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Listed as out Wednesday•
-
Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Available to play•
-
Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Probable Monday•
-
Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Cleared for Saturday•
-
Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Likely to play Saturday•