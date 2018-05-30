Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Out for Game 1
Iguodala (knee) is out for Thursday's Game 1 of the NBA Finals against the Cavaliers, Joe Gabriele of the Cavaliers' official site reports.
Iguodala's recovery is progressing slower than expected. He's missed the past four games of the postseason, beginning May 22. In his stead, Kevon Looney has been drawing starts and is a strong candidate to continue doing so against Cleveland. Iguodala's next chance to lace up arrives Sunday.
