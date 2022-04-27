Iguodala (neck) is out for Wednesday's Game 5 against the Nuggets.
The veteran remains bothered by a persistent neck injury, and it will cause him to miss a second game in the series. His absence could open up more time for Otto Porter, Jonathan Kuminga or Gary Payton.
