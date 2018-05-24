Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Out for Game 5

Iguodala (knee) is out for Thursday's Game 5 against Houston, Anthony Slater of The Athletic Bay Area reports.

Iguodala didn't play in the Warriors' Game 4 loss and was later deemed a game-time call for Game 5. After going through some pre-game activity, it appears that the veteran is still in too much discomfort to take the floor. When Iguodala was out for Game 4, Kevon Looney drew the start, playing 26 minutes and posting four points, six rebounds, one assist and one block.