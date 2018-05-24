Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Out for Game 5
Iguodala (knee) is out for Thursday's Game 5 against Houston, Anthony Slater of The Athletic Bay Area reports.
Iguodala didn't play in the Warriors' Game 4 loss and was later deemed a game-time call for Game 5. After going through some pre-game activity, it appears that the veteran is still in too much discomfort to take the floor. When Iguodala was out for Game 4, Kevon Looney drew the start, playing 26 minutes and posting four points, six rebounds, one assist and one block.
More News
-
Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Will be game-time call•
-
Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Questionable for Thursday•
-
Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Officially out for Game 4•
-
Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Upgraded to questionable•
-
Warriors' Andre Iguodala: X-Rays negative on left leg•
-
Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Doubtful for Game 4•
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....