Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Out for Game 7
Iguodala (knee) won't play in Monday's Game 7 against the Rockets, Anthony Slater of The Athletic Bay Area reports.
Iguodala's importance to the Warriors has become increasingly clear over the past three games during his absence as the Rockets have won two of three games, but his ongoing issues with a bruised knee will continue to keep him sidelined. Even if the Warriors win and move on to face the Cavaliers, there's no guarantee he'd be ready for Game 1 on Thursday.
