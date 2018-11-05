Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Out for rest Monday
Iguodala will not play Monday against the Grizzlies, Mark Medina of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Iguodala will get the night off as coach Steve Kerr looks to get the veteran some extra rest ahead of Thursday's matchup against the Bucks. Look for Alfonzo McKinnie and Jonas Jerebko to benefit from increased minutes in Iguodala's absence.
