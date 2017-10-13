Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Out Friday with back strain
Iguodala suffered a back strain and will not play during Friday's preseason finale against the Kings.
There's no indication the injury is serious, so, for now, we will have to assume that coach Steve Kerr is holding the veteran out of a meaningless game. He should be considered questionable for the team's regular-season opener Tuesday against the Rockets.
More News
-
Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Will sign offer from Golden State•
-
Andre Iguodala: Offered deal by Golden State•
-
Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Explodes for 20 points in championship win•
-
Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Comes up big in Game 3 win•
-
Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Leads second unit in Game 1 minutes•
-
Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Officially cleared to play in Game 1•
-
Fantasy basketball rankings & sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, busts 2017
Isaiah Thomas and Josh Jackson could destroy your Fantasy basketball season
-
Award picks
Expectations are everything in Fantasy, and we're looking at preseason awards odds with a Fantasy...
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....
-
Instant Reaction: Melo trade
A wild NBA offseason gets capped off with one more big trade, as Carmelo Anthony joins Russell...
-
12-team Mock Draft results
Check out the results of our first mock draft of the season, with members of the Fantasy i...