Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Out Friday with back strain

Iguodala suffered a back strain and will not play during Friday's preseason finale against the Kings.

There's no indication the injury is serious, so, for now, we will have to assume that coach Steve Kerr is holding the veteran out of a meaningless game. He should be considered questionable for the team's regular-season opener Tuesday against the Rockets.

