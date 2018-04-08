Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Out Sunday vs. Suns
Iguodala is dealing with a sore left knee and has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Suns.
Iguodala returned from a four-game absence Saturday against the Pelicans, posting four points, three rebounds and five assists across 22 minutes. However, in the second night of the Warriors' back-to-back set, Iguodala will get the night off, which is likely just a precautionary measure considering Iguodala just returned from injury not too long ago. Look for him to shoot for a return ahead of Tuesday's regular-season finale against the Jazz, though in the meantime, guys like Nick Young and Kevon Looney could pick up some extra minutes off the bench.
